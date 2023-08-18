94-year-old man in a critical condition after being attacked by an intruder at a care home
Two residents of a care home in the village of Goetsenhoven, near Tienen (Flemish Brabant) have been injured after they were attacked by a man that had forced his way in. News of the incident was first reported in the daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ and has since been confirmed by VRT News sources. Police were at the scene quickly and were soon able to overpower the assailant. It is possibile that he has metal health issues.
The Medical Director of the Nazarath residential care centre An Haekens told VRT News that an as-yet unidentified person forced his way into the care home and attacked two residents.
Both victims have been taken to hospital. One of them has been seriously injured. Ms Haekens told VRT News that “Fortunately our staff were able to call the emergency services very quickly and the police arrived very soon afterwards”. They were able to quickly overpower the assailant.
Ms Haekens, who is a geriatric psychiatrist, added “It is terrible. Everyone, residents and staff are very upset by what has happened”.
Staff at the residential care centre will now do all they can to help the other residents and their families through what will be a very trying time. “We are very concerned about both the injured residents, and we hope that they will soon be ok again”.
Attempted manslaughter
When the attack took place, at around 6am, the entrance to the care home was still locked. This means that the man that carried out the attack had first to break into the care home.
The investigation into the incident will ascertain just how he managed to do this. VRT News’ reporter Fatma Taspinar says that the man went straight to the place where his the victims were just waking up. He then attacked them with his bare hands.
The Judicial Authorities have opened an attempted manslaughter investigation. The suspect is a 37-year-old man. His motives are as yet unknown. However, it is believed that he may have psychiatric problems.
VRT News sources say that although he has been arrested, the suspect has not yet been questioned. The suspect is reported to come from the Brussels area and have no connection with either victim.