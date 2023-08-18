94-year-old man in a critical condition after being attacked by an intruder at a care home 

The Medical Director of the Nazarath residential care centre An Haekens told VRT News that an as-yet unidentified person forced his way into the care home and attacked two residents.

Both victims have been taken to hospital. One of them has been seriously injured. Ms Haekens told VRT News that “Fortunately our staff were able to call the emergency services very quickly and the police arrived very soon afterwards”. They were able to quickly overpower the assailant.

Ms Haekens, who is a geriatric psychiatrist, added “It is terrible. Everyone, residents and staff are very upset by what has happened”.

Staff at the residential care centre will now do all they can to help the other residents and their families through what will be a very trying time. “We are very concerned about both the injured residents, and we hope that they will soon be ok again”.