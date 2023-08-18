Mayor takes action after footage of youngsters committing violent acts appears on social media
The Mayor of the East Flemish town of Zelzate has issued a mayoral decree that will give police in the town greater powers to check the identity of minors. A criminal investigation is currently ongoing in Zelzate following the publication of footage featuring local teenagers committing violent acts.
In an effort to fight what is a worry phenomenon, police patrols in the town have been stepped up. The mayoral decree means that the police will now also be able check the identity of young people on the street.
Zelzate’s acting mayor Luc Van Waesberghe (socialist) told VRT News that "Normally this is not allow because they are minors". In recent days, several violent videos featuring young people attacking their peers have been doing the rounds on social media in Zelzate and Antwerp.
The video of young people in Zelzate shows how a teenager is forced to his knees, before having to kiss the feet of a group of other young people. The victim is then beaten. Mr Van Waesberghe told VRT News that "We strongly condemn all the incidents that has been shown on social media" The police have launched an investigation into the incident. However, as an investigation is ongoing the acting mayor can make no further comment.
More targeted patrols
In the light of footage that appeared on social media the police in Zelzate target will their patrols on specific areas. "We will not patrol more, but we will patrol more specifically. A number of specific places in the town have been designated.”
The acting mayor has also given the police permission to check the identity of minors. "Yesterday, at the express request of the Local Police Chief Commissioner, I signed a mayoral decree that gives the police the power to check the identity of minors", Mr Van Waesberghe told the VRT.