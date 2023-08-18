The price of building land continues to rise in Flanders

It is in East Flanders that building land the most expensive (554 euros/m²). Limburg, on the other hand, has the lowest prices (230 euros/m²). Flemish Brabant is the only province to have recorded a fall in land prices (down 10.6% to 403 euros/m²) since last year.

It should also be noted that sales of building land fell by 4% in Flanders during the first half of this year. Sales of building land in Belgium as a whole were down 10%.