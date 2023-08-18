The price of building land continues to rise in Flanders
Figures from the Belgian notaries price barometer that were released on Friday show that the increase in the price of building land in Flanders that we have seen in recent years is continuing. The median price for 1m² of building land in our region currently stands at 429 euro. This is up 13% on a year ago and 50% on where the price of 1m² of building land in our region was in 2018.
It is in East Flanders that building land the most expensive (554 euros/m²). Limburg, on the other hand, has the lowest prices (230 euros/m²). Flemish Brabant is the only province to have recorded a fall in land prices (down 10.6% to 403 euros/m²) since last year.
It should also be noted that sales of building land fell by 4% in Flanders during the first half of this year. Sales of building land in Belgium as a whole were down 10%.