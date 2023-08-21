Belgian mountaineer dies in Switzerland
A 22-year-old Belgian has died during a climbing expedition in Switzerland. The climber fell to his death on the Ortstock, a mountain in the Schwyzer Alps on the border between the Schwyz and Glarus cantons. The news of the Belgian's death has been reported by Swiss media.
The tragic accident happened on 12 August in the municipality of Muotathal that is in Schwyz Canton. The Schwyz Canton Police said in a press statement that “While scaling the Ortstock, the climber came off the path and fell to his death”.
The climber’s body was found a day later in a steep rocky area on the mountain. It is not yet clear how he came to fall.