Brussels teenager drowns off Bredene

On Saturday evening passers-by heard cries for help coming from someone that was in trouble in the sea. Police Commissioner Denis Goes told journalist that the passers-by jumped into the sea to go and offer assistance. However, the strong currents meant that they were soon forced to retreat. The police were called straight away and a search and rescue operation was mounted using rescue boats and a helicopter. However, the boy was not found.

Commissioner Goes told journalists that “We stopped searching at around 10:15pm. By then it was already very dark so there wasn’t much use in continuing. On Sunday morning the 16-year-old’s body washed up two kilometres away. The circumstances are being investigated”.

The boy was able to be identified thanks to the mobile phone that was found in his rucksack. He is from Sint-Jans-Molenbeek (Brussels).