Cyclist killed in collision with truck in Antwerp
A 72-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a truck in the Antwerp district of Merksem on Monday afternoon. The cyclist died at the scene after having been run over by the lorry. Police are investigating whether the accident was a so-called “blind spot” accident.
It is not yet clear how the accident happened. The police are investigating whether the truck was turning and the accident was a so-called a blind spot accident.