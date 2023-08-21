Prison officer detained with a large quantity of cocaine at Pukkelpop festival
The local police in the Limburg city of Hasselt have detained a 39-year-old man they caught in possession of a large quantity of cocaine at last weekend’s Pukkelpop music festival. Given the quantity of the drugs found in the man’s possession police suspect that he had been dealing at the festival or was intending to do so.
The suspected drug dealer is a 39-year-old prison officer that works in Hasselt Prison. He was arrested on Friday.
He was questioned by police and the Judicial Authorities before being released. A criminal investigation into suspected drug dealing has been opened and is still ongoing.