Record number of foreign doctors working in Belgium

Dirk Devroey, a professor of general practice at Brussels’ Dutch-medium Free University (VUB), says that he has mixed feelings about the increase in the number of foreign doctors that are working her. "There is a shortage of doctors in Belgium, so it is in the interest of the public that foreign doctors come to work here. However, the problem is that they often do not speak the language."

Most foreign doctors in Belgium come from The Netherlands, France and Romania. However, the number of doctors emigrating to Belgium from other southern and eastern European countries is increasing. They currently account for 14% of the total number of foreign doctors working here.

Professor Devroey told VRT Radio 1’s morning news and current affairs programme ‘De ochtend’ that "In many Belgian hospitals patients have to wait months for an appointment with a specialist. Some Belgian GPs are not taking on any new patients so there are good prospects for foreign doctors if they want to come to Belgium and work here".

"So the public’s point of view, I'm very happy that these people want to come and work here". Nevertheless, Professor Devroey has mixed feeling about the increase in the number of foreign doctors here as foreign medics don’t always have a prior knowleadge of the Belgian healthcare system nor are they always able to speak the language(s) of the part of Belgium in which they wish to work.