Weather to worsen after midweek

The dry and fine weather will continue until Wednesday though. After that we are set for a big change with showers of rain, some of which could be intense on the cards for Thursday. Friday too will see changeable weather with bright spells interspersed with showers of rain. Temperatures will reach 23°C.

Next weekend will see temperatures cool off still further with maximum temperatures reaching no higher than 20°C to 21°C. It will however remain mainly dry.