Weather to worsen after midweek
After having enjoyed a weekend with warm and at times hot and sunny weather, the week will start of in a similar vein. However, from Thursday the weather will take a turn for the worse with temperatures to fall and a depression likely to bring wind and rain. The VRT’s weatherman Bram Verbruggen says that there is a possibility that Thursday could be a “dangerous day” with storms and large quantities of precipitation falling in a very short space of time.
The dry and fine weather will continue until Wednesday though. After that we are set for a big change with showers of rain, some of which could be intense on the cards for Thursday. Friday too will see changeable weather with bright spells interspersed with showers of rain. Temperatures will reach 23°C.
Next weekend will see temperatures cool off still further with maximum temperatures reaching no higher than 20°C to 21°C. It will however remain mainly dry.
Maritime air
On its website, the Royal Meteorological institute KMI writes that "It looks like the weather during the next couple of weeks will be influenced by maritime air from the southwest or the west”.
"There will probably be a little more wind and the chance of light rain. Maximum temperatures will reach 20°C in central areas and this is in line with the climatological average for the end of August and the beginning of September”.