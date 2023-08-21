Woman dies after falling from horse at Flemish Brabant beauty spot

A 37-year-old woman has died in an accident while she was out riding her horse. The woman was riding the horse along the Overhemstraat, a field track, in Meldert, near Hoegaarden (Flemish Brabant). She was out with her 9-year-old son who was riding his bicycle near to her when she and the horse fell.

The fall happened on a small bridge over a stream. What exactly happened is still unclear. The woman came to be under the horse after the fall and died.