“Talent missions” to Mexico and India as part of effort to resolve labour shortages

The issue of labour shortages is particularly acute in some parts of Flanders. West Flemish businesses especially find it difficult to recruit staff to fill certain posts. The Chair of Voka West Flanders Bert Mons told journalists that "Both Mexico and India have surpluses of well-educated people, with a good work ethic and good language skills. Mr Mons added that he is aware that there are still people in his own region that are without a job. However, he says that it remains difficult to get them to work. Furthermore, efforts have already been made to find labour in neighbouring Wallonia, where unemployment is much higher, but this is proving difficult.

Voka West Flanders says that it has already completed one successful ‘talent mission’ to Mexico. The mission was in conjunction with the Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service (VDAB), Leuven University (KUL) and Leuven University Hospital (UZ Leuven).

A “talent mission” to India is planned for November. Future “talent missions” will be organised in conjunction with companies that hope to recruit new staff in the country concerned.