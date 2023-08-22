Dog that had been missing for a month dies at home

After a search that involved the distribution of hundreds of flyers and even a boat that searched local waterways for the dog, Milo was eventually spotted by a cyclist and reunited with his owner.

However, the 12-year-old golden retriever’s health had suffered greatly from his month on the streets and just six days after having been reunited with his owner Milo passed away.

Milo’s owner Danny Clissen told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that "It is not easy, but it is best for Milo”.

Finding Milo alive after a month on the run was nothing short of a miracle. LostDogzzz, an organisation that helps people find lost pets even said that it was unique. However, what at first appeared to be a happy ending turned sad as after just 6 days Milo passed away.

Milo’s owner Danny Clissen told VRT News that “We are happy that we were able to see him again, but he was so weakened that it is best that he doesn’t have to suffer any more”.