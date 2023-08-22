Dog that had been missing for a month dies at home
A dog that had been missing for a month before being reunited with his owner has died just 6 days after returning home. As we reported last week Milo, a 12-year-old golden retriever had disappeared after he had escaped from a family member’s home where he was staying while his owner was on holiday.
After a search that involved the distribution of hundreds of flyers and even a boat that searched local waterways for the dog, Milo was eventually spotted by a cyclist and reunited with his owner.
However, the 12-year-old golden retriever’s health had suffered greatly from his month on the streets and just six days after having been reunited with his owner Milo passed away.
Milo’s owner Danny Clissen told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that "It is not easy, but it is best for Milo”.
Finding Milo alive after a month on the run was nothing short of a miracle. LostDogzzz, an organisation that helps people find lost pets even said that it was unique. However, what at first appeared to be a happy ending turned sad as after just 6 days Milo passed away.
Milo’s owner Danny Clissen told VRT News that “We are happy that we were able to see him again, but he was so weakened that it is best that he doesn’t have to suffer any more”.
Paw print as a memento
"Milo has been taken to the crematorium and we will go and visit him later. We will then take his ashes and maybe make a paw print out of them to give him a lasting place in our household".
"He was 12 years’ old and that is a good age. During his last vaccination the vet had said that we should take this into account. All the time that we got to spend with him was a bonus, but of course it could never be enough. You always want more.”