Fugitive from Mechelen arrested at Dutch holiday village

Having been convicted of several offences here in Belgium, the man still had to serve 1,385 days (almost four years) of a prison sentence. Police in the man’s home city of Mechelen suspected that he was staying with his family at a holiday village in the Dutch province of South Holland.

On the evening of Thursday last week and acting on an international arrest warrant issued by the authorities in Belgium, Dutch police arrested the man. The procedure for transferring the detainee to Belgium is underway, the Rivierenland Local Police Service (that serves Mechelen) told VRT News.