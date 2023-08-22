Hundreds of pills confiscated in the area around Brussels North Station

During the period from 11 to 20 August, 379 pills defined as prescription drugs were seized, as were 68.19 grammes of cannabis, 57 ecstasy pills and 1,745.35 euro in cash. 23 arrests were made. 14 people were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing. 3 other of theft involving violence.

The prescription drugs seized were 233 Lyrica pills and 59 Ritvotril pills. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Brussels North Local Police Service said that "These two drugs that are only available on prescription are known for their addictive and disinhibiting effects”.

On 14 August the Brussels North Local Police Service reported that nearly 5,000 pills or various kinds had been seized in less than a month. Four arrests for theft involving violence had also been made in the area around the station.

The temporary task force was set up to clamp down on muggers and drug-peddlers in the area around Brussels North Station.