Mayor forced into hiding after police shoot man dead
The Mayor of Oupeye, near Liège has gone into hiding after threats were made to his life. Serge Fillot (Francophone socialist) has been in hiding since the weekend. The death threats came after a 31-year-old man died when he was shot during a confrontation with police.
Mr Fillot told journalists that “I am being threatened and I am very tired”. He and his family have been living at a safe house for several days now after the Mayor received death threats. Serge Fillot now fears for his own safety and for the safety of his family.
"My son was due to come home and stay with me this week, but he will remain with his mother for the time being”. Mr Fillot added that threats have also been made to several police officers that work in Oupeye.
Tension
There has been tension in and around Oupeye since Friday evening when a 31-year-old man died after having been shot by police. The man, who was riding a quadbike, had failed to stop when ordered to do so by police. The police opened fire and he was shot in the head. The man died of his injuries.
After the incident rioting broke out in Oupeye, a municipality on the banks of the River Meuse around 8km north of Liège. Although, there has been no further rioting since, the atmosphere remains tense. The Walloon public transport company TEC has supended services to several bus stops in Oupeye “in order to protect drivers and passengers”. TEC will review the situation with regard to its services in the Oupeye area again on Wednesday.