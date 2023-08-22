Mayor forced into hiding after police shoot man dead

Mr Fillot told journalists that “I am being threatened and I am very tired”. He and his family have been living at a safe house for several days now after the Mayor received death threats. Serge Fillot now fears for his own safety and for the safety of his family.

"My son was due to come home and stay with me this week, but he will remain with his mother for the time being”. Mr Fillot added that threats have also been made to several police officers that work in Oupeye.