Net interest rate of 2.81% on new 1-year government bonds

Those wishing to purchase the bonds can do so via the Federal Debt Agency (Between 24 and 31 August) or at 13 banks. These are Bank Degroof Petercam, Belfius Bank, Beobank, BNP Paribas Fortis, Bpost Bank, Crelan, Deutsche Bank, ING, KBC, Leleux Associated Brokers, Van de PUT & Co and VDK Spaarbank. It will be possible to purchase the bonds for a sum of 100 euro or above.

This is the third government bonds issue this year, but the first that includes short term bonds that tie up the investors’ cash for just one year. The previous bonds release in March raised 262.3 million euro, the highest amount raised by a release of Belgian Government bonds since December 2011.

Interest among the general public for investments in government bonds has increased since the end of the pandemic. In 2022 108.7 million euro was raised by releases of Belgian government bonds. 389.8 million have already been invested in government bonds this year.