Teenager dies after van crashes into bus shelter

The accident happened at the junction of the Ooigemstraat and the Vierlindenstraat in Wielsbeke. A van left the road and crashed into a bus shelter where three people were waiting for a bus.

A 15-year-old girl was killed and her mother was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A third person was also seriously injured. Both the girl’s mother and the other injured person are no-longer in a critical condition. The emergency services attended the scene in numbers and a medical rescue helicopter was on stand-by at the accident scene for a time.

The Judicial Authorities are investigating the precise cause of the accident. For no apparent reason the van driver veered of the road and into the bus shelter. The 64-year-old from the West Flemish village of Wielsbeke tested negative for drugs and alcohol he is also reported to have not been using his mobile phone at the time of the accident. The van drivers’ driving licence has been confiscated. Medical tests will ascertain whether he is still fit to drive.