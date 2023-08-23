95-year-old woman crashes through window of car showroom in Herentals

The woman was not seriously injured but was nevertheless taken to hospital for a check-up. The woman had gone to the Toyota garage on the Lierseweg to get her car serviced. However, things went badly wrong when her car smashed through the dealership’s window. She had been waiting on the carpark of the garage and probably put her foot on the accelerator rather than brake.

Wim Van Reusel of the Neteland Local Police Service told VRT News that "Due to a wrong move on her part the woman drove over some plants and then crashed through the display window of the Toyota garage”.

The woman suffered serious shock but was only slightly injured. She was taken to hospital for a check-up.