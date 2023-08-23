Armed group attacks Brussels squat
A group of armed individuals staged an attack on a squat on the Liverpoolstraat in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek. One policeman that was among a number of officers that had gone to the squat to deal with the incident was injured. He has since been allowed to leave hospital. The incident happened on Monday night. Several squatters were also injured in the attack.
The attackers fled when the police arrived. The Brussels West Local Police Service is unable to say with certainty how many people were involved in the attack on the squat. However, the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ says that they numbered around 40.
Chief Inspector Martijn Baes of the Brussels West Local Police Service told VRT News that "During the pursuit of the suspects one officer became isolated from his colleagues. He was hit on the head by a paving stone on the Lemmensplein (in Anderlecht). The police officer was taken to hospital and will be unable to work for some time yet.
Several squatters injured
The armed group injured several residents of the squat. Chief Inspector Baes explained that “This is a squat that is mostly inhabited by undocumented migrants. They will be offered support by our Victim Support Unit. The Social Welfare Board and the council will try and find a solution for the residents of the squat. The police have also increased its presence in the area around the squat”.
A criminal investigation has been opened into the circumstances surrounding the attack.