Armed group attacks Brussels squat

The attackers fled when the police arrived. The Brussels West Local Police Service is unable to say with certainty how many people were involved in the attack on the squat. However, the daily ‘Het Nieuwsblad’ says that they numbered around 40.

Chief Inspector Martijn Baes of the Brussels West Local Police Service told VRT News that "During the pursuit of the suspects one officer became isolated from his colleagues. He was hit on the head by a paving stone on the Lemmensplein (in Anderlecht). The police officer was taken to hospital and will be unable to work for some time yet.