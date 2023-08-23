Knokke beach murder transferred to Romanian prison

Alexandru Caliniuc was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment for the rape and murder of Sofie Muylle. His lawyer says that his client is concerned about conditions in Romanian jails. Moreover, his transfer from Bruges prison to a prison in Romania means that Alexandru Caliniuc will have to say goodbye to a fellow prisoner with whom he has been involved in a relationship for the past few years.

His solicitor Mathieu Langerock has confirmed that his client has been transferred to a prison in his home country. "The Federal Police collected him from Bruges Prison on Monday. He was put on a plane to Romania".

After Sofie Muylle’s murder Alexandru Caliniuc, who at the time lived in Knokke-Heist, fled to Romania. When he was arrested the Romanian authorities agreed to send him to Belgium to stand trial on condition that he would be sent back to Romania to serve his sentence there.