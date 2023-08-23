Man rescues woman from the track at Brussels South Railway Station

The authenticity of the footage has been confirmed by both the Belgian rail operator NMBS and the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel.

NMBS’ spokesman Dimitri Temmerman told VRT News that “We are above all relieved that this ended well because the man in the film had also put his own life in danger. Just to be very clear what he did was a very good deed. However, it is also important to say that this wasn’t the best reaction in this kind of situation”.

This is confirmed by Britt Monten of the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel. "We understand the man’s reaction. He wanted to help the woman, but in doing so risked his own life. There are a lot of trains at Brussels South and moreover you are not allowed to venture onto the track. The best reaction in this kind of situation is to call Securail’s emergency freephone number 0800 30 230. Securail will then inform us, and we will halt all rail traffic to prevent a collision from occurring.

Anyone with questions relating to suicide can contact the Suicide Line via the freephone number 1813.