Third group stage victory for Red Lion’s at European Hockey Championships

Belgium was already certain of qualification for the semi-finals thanks to a 3-5 win in the opening match against England and a 5-1 victory in the second match against Spain. On Wednesday morning it wasn’t long before our hockey men were ahead again thanks to two Hendrickx goals scored from penalty corners during the first quarter.

The Red Lions increased their lead during the second quarter through Onana. However, just seconds later Losonci pulled a goal back for Austria.

Although there was no shortage of chances during the second half, no further goals were scored and the match ended 3-1 to Belgium.