Video games are a booming industry in Belgium
The Video Games Federation of Belgium has published its annual report. The report shows continued grow in the country’s video games industry. The are currently 133 companies involved in the development and production of video games in Belgium. This is 21 more than there were a year ago. The video games industry provides employment to more than 1,000 people in Belgium.
The 133 companies active in the video games industry in Belgium generate annual sales of around 85 euro million and currently provide 1,085 full-time jobs. The number of people employed in the industry here increased by 16% last year.
Two thirds of the Belgian companies involved in production and development of video games are in Flanders. They account for 72% of all the jobs in the industry in Belgium and 82% of the turnover generated. 15 of the companies are based in the Brussels-Capital Region and 28 of Belgium’s video game companies are based in Wallonia.
Shortage of skilled staff
One major challenge facing the industry in Belgium is a shortage of skilled staff. The skills shortage isn’t helped by the fact that young talent is often poached from Belgium by companies in other countries.
David Verbruggen of the Flemish Gaming Federation told VRT News that “We have well-trained people here, but a lot of talent moves abroad. We urgently need big investment in the development of new games so that we can keep that talent here."