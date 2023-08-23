Video games are a booming industry in Belgium

The 133 companies active in the video games industry in Belgium generate annual sales of around 85 euro million and currently provide 1,085 full-time jobs. The number of people employed in the industry here increased by 16% last year.

Two thirds of the Belgian companies involved in production and development of video games are in Flanders. They account for 72% of all the jobs in the industry in Belgium and 82% of the turnover generated. 15 of the companies are based in the Brussels-Capital Region and 28 of Belgium’s video game companies are based in Wallonia.