Asbestos released into the air during as fire guts warehouse complex in Ranst

The fire broke out on Wednesday evening. At around 8:10pm the Rand Fire Service received reports of a large and intense fire that was raging at a warehouse on the Van Den Nestlaan in Broechem, a village that is part of the municipality of Ranst. Firefighters from Ranst, Wommelgem, Schoten, Edegem and Zandhoven fire stations were dispatched to tackle the blaze.

On Thursday morning the burning embers of what was left of the warehouses were still being extinguished. The cause of the fire is still unclear. A total of 4 warehouses were gutted in the blaze. The warehouses are owned by the municipal authority in Ranst and are used by various local not-for-profit associations.

These include vzw Wereld-Delen that uses one of the warehouses to store second-hand goods that have been donated. All this material has been lost in the fire. One firefighter sustained slight burns and a second required treatment for smoke inhalation. A cloud of smoke from the fire could be seen over a wide area.