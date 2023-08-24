Insurance for e-bikes most expensive in Antwerp and Brussels

The price of theft insurance for an e-bike, speed pedelec or electric mountain bike can vary greatly according to where you live. For example, people that live in Brussels and Antwerp pay twice the national average to ensure their electrically powered bicycle.

The simple and obvious reason for this is that in big cities more of these types of expensive bikes are stolen than elsewhere. In order to avoid having to increase the insurance premiums for all customers regardless of where they live higher premiums are charged to customers in the big cities than in places where bike thefts are rare.

Furthermore, in large cities such as Brussels and Antwerp more people don’t have a car and use their e-bike more often to go about their everyday business. This means that, for example, the bike is often parked, albeit briefly, outside a shop unsecured. This in turn provides the perfect opportunity for bike thieves to do their worst.