Police detain man that had been holed up in the basement of a money transfer office after failed robbery

On Thursday morning two men attempted to rob a branch of the money transfer agency Western Union in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Gillis. One of the two men involved in the attempted robbery fled and was immediately apprehended by the police.

A second man, who was armed, went to the cellar of the building that houses the money transfer agency. There was a stand-off and police cordoned off the area.

Police special units arrived on the scene to negotiate with the man. He gave himself up shortly afterwards.