Police detain man that had been holed up in the basement of a money transfer office after failed robbery
Police in Brussels have arrested an armed man that was holed up in a basement of a money transfer office after a botched robbery. A second suspect believed to have been involved in the failed robbery at a branch of Western Union in Sint-Gillis was arrested earlier.
On Thursday morning two men attempted to rob a branch of the money transfer agency Western Union in the Brussels municipality of Sint-Gillis. One of the two men involved in the attempted robbery fled and was immediately apprehended by the police.
A second man, who was armed, went to the cellar of the building that houses the money transfer agency. There was a stand-off and police cordoned off the area.
Police special units arrived on the scene to negotiate with the man. He gave himself up shortly afterwards.