Shortage of 10 and 20 eurocent coins in the country’s supermarkets and shops

The problem is not that not enough 10 and 20 eurocent coins are being minted and are in circulation, but rather that people are simply not using them enough when they pay for their purchases. The supermarket chain Colruyt has even put up notices at some of its stores asking customers to please spend their small change.

The issue is not only limited to supermarkets and big stores. There is also an acute shortage of 10 and 20 eurocent coins in smaller retail outlets. Some retailers are even using social media to call on customers to think about using small change when the buy things at the shops.