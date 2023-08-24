Shortage of 10 and 20 eurocent coins in the country’s supermarkets and shops
Supermarket checkout staff and shopkeepers are increasingly asking customers to pay for their purchases by card or if they do pay with cash to pay with small change. The reason is a big shortage of 10 and 20 eurocent coins that is making it difficult for retailers to give their customers change where they make cash purchases.
The problem is not that not enough 10 and 20 eurocent coins are being minted and are in circulation, but rather that people are simply not using them enough when they pay for their purchases. The supermarket chain Colruyt has even put up notices at some of its stores asking customers to please spend their small change.
The issue is not only limited to supermarkets and big stores. There is also an acute shortage of 10 and 20 eurocent coins in smaller retail outlets. Some retailers are even using social media to call on customers to think about using small change when the buy things at the shops.
Coins in the draw
Giovanni Van De Velde of the Belgian Royal Mint told VRT News that “Nowadays many customers pay electronically while they have coins lying in a drawer somewhere. Please empty your piggy banks and take the small change to the bank.”
The Belgian Treasury says that 17 million new 20 eurocent coins will be put into circulation in order to address the problem. However, they won't be able to be minted until next year.