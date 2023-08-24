Top tips for getting the best deal on international rail tickets

1. Compare the railway companies

In every country at least one rail companies has its own website complete with search engine. In addition to domestic travel these sites also provide timetable and price information on international rail services. Some international rail operators such as Eurostar, Thalys and ICE have their own apps and websites. In addition to these sites and apps there are now also apps and sites that compare tickets and routes offered by several different rail companies.

However, not all route and ticket information is available everywhere so it is best to compare the information given by several site/apps before purchasing a ticket. Furthermore, some country-specific discounts are not visible when looking up information on international sites/apps.

The passengers’ organisation Train Tram Bus says that booking an international rail ticket through the German rail company Deutsche Bahn’s site/app is cheaper than booking the same ticket through the site/app of the Belgian rail operator NMBS. This is because NMBS charges a reservation fee of 6 euro per train taken to reach a given destination while Deutsche Bahn charges a reservation fee of

4.90 euro for the entire journey. This means that for a ticket to Munich changing train twice you pay 18 euro in reservation fee when booking through NMBS and 4.90 euro if you book through Deutsche Bahn.

