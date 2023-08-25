Heavy rain causes flooding in the Hageland area of Flemish Brabant

Heavy rain has caused flooding at several locations in the Hageland area in the east of Flemish Brabant on Friday morning. In Landen three streets have been closed due to flooding, while in Zoutleeuw a crèche has been evacuated. The parents of the children at the crèche have been informed and the babies and toddlers are being cared for at an alternative location. There is also flooding at the nearby Kleine Picasso primary school.

The Municipal Crisis Cell has been convened both in Zoutleeuw and in Landen. On social media people in both municipalities report that water is coming up through their toilets and running down the walls of their homes. How serious the flood damage is remains to be seen. The Fire Service is busy throughout the Hageland area dealing with flood-related issues. The municipal authorities in Zoutleeuw are offering residents sandbags to protect their homes and business. They can be collected from the municipal depot in Zoutleeuw, at the back of Bungeveld in the village of Budingen or behind the church in the village of Halle.