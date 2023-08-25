Heavy rainfall floods streets in Limburg

Speaking on Friday morning, Bert Swijsen of the Southwest Limburg Emergency Response Service told VRT News that "We have already received more than 50 calls about flooding. The worst of the flooding is in the south of the province around Tongeren and Sint-Truiden. A number of roads are under water, basements have been flooded, and the Tongeren-Oost industrial estate is also flooded”

Other parts of Limburg have been largely unaffected by flooding. Katrien De Smedt of the East Limburg Emergency Response Zone told VRT News that in their area 6 calls had been received to deal with flood-related issues. These came from Zutendaal, Bilzen, Lanaken, Genk and Maasmechelen.

Meanwhile in Hasselt the emergency services received 5 calls. The North Limburg Emergency Response Zone says that it has received no calls about flood related issues.