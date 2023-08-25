Hockey women to take on the Dutch in European Championship final

Belgium’s national women’s hockey team the Red Panthers could not have started their European Championships semi-final match against the host nation Germany any better. After just 2 minutes of play Emily White found the back of the net from an Alix Gerniers pass. The predominantly German crowd fell silent.

The Red Panthers remained the better team. The German keeper was forced to save shots from Nelen, Rasir and White. The only danger from the Germans came when they were awarded penalty strikes, that were three in number, and when Stapenhorst inexplicably shot wide.