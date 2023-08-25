Hockey women to take on the Dutch in European Championship final
An early goal from Emily White proved to be sufficient to ensure Belgium’s women’s hockey team of victory in their European Championships semi-final match against Germany. The Red Panthers will take on The Netherlands in Saturday afternoon’s final.
Belgium’s national women’s hockey team the Red Panthers could not have started their European Championships semi-final match against the host nation Germany any better. After just 2 minutes of play Emily White found the back of the net from an Alix Gerniers pass. The predominantly German crowd fell silent.
The Red Panthers remained the better team. The German keeper was forced to save shots from Nelen, Rasir and White. The only danger from the Germans came when they were awarded penalty strikes, that were three in number, and when Stapenhorst inexplicably shot wide.
The second half saw Germany turn up the pressure. Stapenhorst came close to scoring, but her shot hit the post. The final quarter saw Belgium forced into survival mode.
The Germans piled on the pressure but failed to create any real clear chances in front of goal. Saturday’s final will be a Low Countries derby.