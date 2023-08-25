Man with English accent sought in connection with attempted child abduction

The man tried to abduct the in on the Spaanskasteelplein at around 0:30h on Thursday 23 February. The Spaanskasteelplein is a square just behind the St Macharius church, just east of Ghent City Centre.

The girl was approached by a man that asked her to follow him. The man spoke to her in Dutch with an English accent. The 10-year-ago pushed the man away and ran off.

The suspect is described as being around 50 years of age and between 1.65m and 1.75m tall. He has dark brown eyes and short, black hair that is turning grey. He is thin in stature and has wrinkles on his cheeks. His teeth are described as unkempt and yellow which would indicate that he is a smoker.

When the attempted abduction occurred, the man was wearing a black cap with green patterning and white lettering. He was also wearing a black leather jacket, black trousers and black training shoes.

Anyone that witnessed the incident or with any information that could assist the investigation is kindly requested to contact the police via opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or via the freephone number 0800/30.300.