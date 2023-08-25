PM and Interior Minister announce plan to tackle crime and other issues at Brussels South Station
The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and the Federal Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden have announced measures to tackle issues related to crime and anti-social behaviour in and around Brussels South Railway Station. As the regional authority in the Brussels-Capital Region requested assistance from the federal authorities the National Crisis Centre will coordinate action to address the problems at the station and its environs.
Both Mr De Croo and Ms Verlinden state that the key to finding a solution to the issues in and around the station is that the various authorities and agencies, be they municipal, regional and federal take responsibility.
Three issues to be addressed
Three issues in particular will be tackled. The first of which is that of crime and undocumented migrants, a significant number of whom minors, in the station and the surrounding streets. The Federal Police Service, the Brussels-South Local Police Service, the Immigration Office and the Belgian rail company NMBS’ security staff will be among the agencies that will work together on drawing up a coordinated plan of action. It is hoped that this will very quickly serve to make those that use the station feel safer.
In addition to this action will be taken to address issues relating to homeless people, beggars and drug addicts in and around the station. Measures will also be taken to clean up the area around the station. To this end the Brussels-Capital Region will work together with the relevant municipal authorities and the federal health and immigration departments. Support will also come from the National Drug Commissioner.
Thirdly investments will be made in infrastructure in order to improve security in and around the station building. In addition to work that will have to be carried by the rail operator NMBS and the rail infrastructure management company Infrabel, the Brussels-Capital Region will also have to make investments to improve CCTV surveillance in the streets that surround the station.