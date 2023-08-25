Rail services suspended as barge gets stuck under a railway bridge in Veurne

On Thursday afternoon the rail infrastructure management company Infabel reported that the railway line between Veurne and De Panne was closed due to an incident with a barge at the bridge over the canal. It is not yet clear how long rail services will remain suspended. A replacement bus service is operating between Veurne and De Panne.

It is not the first time that a boat has got stuck under the bridge. Last September a houseboat got stuck there too.