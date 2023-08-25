Staff shortages force De Lijn to scrap some services from September

De Lijn’s spokeswoman Karen Van der Sype told journalists that the reduction in services will be evenly spread across Flanders and will not have a big impact on passengers. Ms Van der Sype added “The search for new drivers and technicians is proving to be a considerable challenge, particularly in areas where there is a lot of competition”.

In recent months services have been cancelled ad hoc and at short notice due to staff shortages. De Lijn has now decided to temporarily scrap 0.75% of its services to enable its buses to run to timetable. No routes will be scrapped completely, but the frequency of the buses on some routes will be reduced.

Passengers will be able to consult the modified timetable on De Lijn's route planner. De Lijn will inform passengers about the changes and how they will be affected in the coming days. The company stresses that this is a temporary measure and as soon as enough staff is available the measure will be revoked.