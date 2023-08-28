Belgian state bond in great demand

The monies raised so far exceed the amount invested in the “Leterme state bond" that raised 5.7 billion euros in 2011.

The bond was launched last Thursday. It offers a net interest rate of 2.81 per cent. People can invest directly via the Federal Debt Agency or via the 13 participating banks.

The Belgian government launched the bond to encourage banks to increase their savings rates. Several banks have meanwhile done so.

Investors still have till Thursday August 31 to deposit their cash with the agency. "The money must be in the State's account by Friday morning," the debgt agency stresses. At banks, subscriptions are still possible until Friday, September 1.

Through the 13 different banks offering the state bond, over 4.173 billion euros was raised in only two days. Figures for the weekend are not yet available.

The Federal Debt Agency raised 4.629 billion euros by noon on Monday. Some 127,848 investors applied.