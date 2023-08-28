Cycling back to school? Traffic institute Vias has tips for parents and pupils!

Most people are aware you can get a hefty fine if the police catch you with smartphone in your hand behind the wheel of your car. But also while cycling, you are not allowed to hold your mobile phone in your hand, not even for a quick check of that WhatsApp message!

Cyclists are in charge of the vehicle they are driving. The regulations are clear: "Except when his vehicle is stationary or parked, the driver may not use, hold or manipulate any mobile electronic device with a screen, unless it is attached to the vehicle in an appropriate holder".

If you do, you commit a traffic violation and risk a fine of 174 euros. Traffic institute Vias wants to raise awareness at the start of the new school year. "If you are cycling and you have your smartphone in your hand, you only have one hand on the handlebars. Besides that it’s a form of distraction and you can easily lose your balance," says Stef Willems. "Be aware of that."

"It's hard to put a percentage on how many accidents are due to mobile phone use. But if you are not paying attention, an accident can always occur," he adds. "The bicycle is obviously not the big bogeyman. The biggest unsafety still comes from people in cars being inattentive, driving too fast or too close to a cyclist. But that does not alter the fact that cyclists should also respect traffic regulations."

"We see many young people travelling to school on foot or by bike. That is much better than having them all dropped off at the school gate by car," says Willems.

Road safety for schoolchildren has improved over the last 30 years. "It doesn't have to be dangerous. From secondary school onwards, an increasing number ride with fellow pupils, unaccompanied by parents. Then the challenge is to make good arrangements with your child," says Stef Willems.

"It's fine cycling to school with your friend, but I would like to know the route you are using. I would like your satchel to be properly secured. We can agree that you wear a helmet like your friends. Turn on your bike lights when it's dark. And don't look at your mobile phone because that can be dangerous."

"Police are not going to give schoolchildren big fines right away, but parents can help by agreeing matters with their children. Of course, it is also up to all other road users to pay attention too," Stef Willems concludes.