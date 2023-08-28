VRT radio host detained in major investigation into child abuse images

Pichal's lawyer Walter Damen did not want to communicate further on the “personal reasons” for his client’s resignation. "Sven will seek professional guidance and withdraw from public life," an initial announcement read.

Sven Pichal was detained at his home on Thursday and questioned. He spent the night in a police cell and was subsequently arrested and questioned by an examining magistrate. He is suspected of possession and dissemination of images of child abuse.

Pichal is in pre-trial detention in Turnhout Prison. VRT understands that the facts he is suspected of are serious, which is why he has been detained. VRT has learnt that other people, who are also involved in this case have also been arrested as part of the larger investigation.

VRT released the following last night: "On Saturday, we were informed by Sven Pichal's legal counsel that he wanted to end cooperation with VRT, with immediate effect and for personal reasons. We are not aware of the reasons."