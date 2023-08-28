Woman stung 20 times in the head by European hornets

The two walking clubs from Oosterzele and Zingem had set out for Lier on Sunday to take part in the 'Zimmer Walk'. Suddenly, the walkers were attacked by a swarm of European hornets. "The group walking a 24-kilometre route were attacked by a swarm. There were 49 of us present. Twelve people were attacked and were stung several times. Two members had to be taken to hospital," Erik Lieven, the president of walking club Land van Rhode, told VRT. "A woman from our club was also on a drip for a while, after she was stung 20 times in the head. She has since returned home and needs to rest. There was a lot of to-ing and fro-ing of ambulances after the attack and it was quite an experience for all of us. We hope never to have to go through this again."

Resuscitated

A walker from another walking club, the Scheldestappers from Zingem had to be resuscitated after being stung by hornets. The 60-year-old is still in intensive care at hospital. His condition is stable. Four other members were also stung several times by European hornets.