Bpost launches stamps honouring Belgian chip culture

Belgium and chip culture are inextricably linked. The first mobile chip stalls appeared in the 1830s, when they were mainly seen at fairs. After the Second World War, more and more permanent chip stalls appeared in towns and cities across Belgium. According to the latest official figures there are around 5,000 chip stalls in Belgium.

Part of our national heritage

In 2014, Belgian chip culture received recognition as intangible cultural heritage. The five new stamps honour traditional and modern purveyors of Belgian fries representing the country’s proud chip culture through the years. The stamp collection shows chip stalls from several different decades.

Geert Wille designed the special packaging. Folded together, the sheet of stamps is transformed into a miniature chip truck showing five different chip stalls.

Sale and unique franking

The stamp sheet with five stamps costs 13.60 euros and is available in limited editions in the Brussels and Mechelen ‘Philaboutiques’ (stores for stap collectors) or via Bpost’s web shop.

Stamp collectors can attend a special franking and MyStamp issue at the Frietmuseum, the Belgian fries museum in Bruges, on 2 September.