Carcass of cetacean found in port of Antwerp: urgent salvage operation amid fears animal may explode
The carcass of a cetacean was found in the port of Antwerp today. The term cetacean groups whales, dolphins and porpoises . Which species is involved was not immediately clear. The animal measures about 10 metres in length and needs to be taken out of the water as soon as possible as there is always a danger it could explode. A first attempt to land the mammal failed.
The animal was found in the Deurgank dock near premises of DP World. Disruption to shipping remains limited, but the cetacean must be removed as soon as possible.
A first attempt to remove the animal from the water failed. A second attempt will hopefully be more successful. This operation has to be done very carefully, as there is a chance the animal may explode due to the gas accumulating in the animal's body.
The Belgian Royal Institute for Natural Sciences will later collect and examine the animal.
UPDATE
The second attempt to raise the cetacean from the waters of the Deurganck Dock yesterday was successful. The animal turned out to be a rorqual measuring eleven metres. Experts are now examining the mammal to determine cause of death. It’s suspected the rorqual may have been hit by a vessel.
Rorquals can grow to 25 metres in length suggesting the present specimen is a young animal. Rorquals are far less likely to explode than other cetaceans as the pressure of gases released due to decomposition is spread more evenly.