Carcass of cetacean found in port of Antwerp: urgent salvage operation amid fears animal may explode

The animal was found in the Deurgank dock near premises of DP World. Disruption to shipping remains limited, but the cetacean must be removed as soon as possible.

A first attempt to remove the animal from the water failed. A second attempt will hopefully be more successful. This operation has to be done very carefully, as there is a chance the animal may explode due to the gas accumulating in the animal's body.

The Belgian Royal Institute for Natural Sciences will later collect and examine the animal.