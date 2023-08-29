Entire contents of a flat dumped on Antwerp square
Local police in Antwerp discovered the entire contents of a flat dumped on the pavement on the Stuivenbergplein yesterday. The fly-tipper has been identified and will pay an administrative ‘nuisance’ fine as well as the cost of collection by city services.
"Fly-tipping is a common problem in this neighbourhood, but what happened here was off the scale," says Willem Migom of Antwerp's local police. "The goods dumped covered several square metres and even included an oven."
"Municipal workers collected all the stuff that had been illegally dumped here. The fly-tipper faces a hefty bill and fine” says Migom.