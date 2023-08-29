Record number of Flemings swap private sector for teaching, but teacher shortage still not over

Last school year, some 4,700 Flemish people switched from the private sector to teaching. That is almost 7 per cent more than during the previous school year and a new record. "It’s a bright spot in the fight against the teacher shortage," says Flemish education minister Ben Weyts (nationalist). Despite these numbers the problem has not yet been sorted. A survey by the Education Association of Cities and Municipalities (OVSG) shows that one in four school boards was still looking for at least one teacher for the new school year.

The number of Flemish people switching from a job in the private sector to one in education has risen again. During the 2019-2020 school year, over 2,800 Flemings made the switch. In the 2020-2021 school year, the number rose by almost 50 per cent to 4,398, and there was also an increase last school year, when 4,697 people made the switch to teaching. It’s a new record.

About 3,000 of these new entrants chose secondary education, where the needs are greatest. Just over 1,000 entrants to the education profession chose primary education. The others found their new vocation in adult education and part-time arts education. It’s especially people in their thirties and forties who choose to go into the classroom after several years in the private sector.

"Unlike some other sectors, education still manages to attract more and more people. This new record is a bright spot in the fight against the teacher shortage," says Flemish education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist/N-VA).

"More and more measures are being taken to make the job more modern and attractive. For example, most new entrants can now take 10 years of seniority from the private sector with them," Weyts says.

In the coming years, the minister hopes to convince even more people "to get a taste of the most beautiful profession in the world". "From next school year onwards, there will be even more opportunities to get a taste of the job as a guest teacher" the minister says.

One in four boards were still looking for at least one more teacher

More new entrants from the private sector is obviously good news for the teacher shortage, but a lot of principals are still struggling to fill positions. Less than a week before the start of the school year, as many as one in four boards were still looking for at least one teacher according to a survey conducted by the Education Association of Cities and Municipalities and completed by 362 city and municipal education boards.

A majority of principals indicate that the teacher shortage in their schools is as high (32 per cent) or higher (28 per cent) than last year. Only 17 per cent say the teacher shortage has decreased. Fortunately, 23 per cent state that the teacher shortage in their school or academy is non-existent.

Principals also say that the set of rules and budgetary restrictions are far too complex for flexible staffing policies and to organise solutions for the teacher shortage. Simplification (including in the area of diplomas) should be a goal and part of a comprehensive plan for teaching careers in the future.

"We advocate in-career learning for teaching staff. In that way, you get different profiles in a team, each with a clear role and they will be valued for it," says Walentina Cools, general director of the Education Association. "Teaching assistants, teachers, policy staff, care coordinators and managers together form a strong team. Teaching assistants get a taste of teaching, lighten the work teachers and perhaps even get a taste for going for a teacher's degree."