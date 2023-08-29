Scout leader’s death was tragic accident

A post mortem was carried out because it wasn’t entirely clear how the woman, a scout leader, had died.

“The autopsy thew up nothing suspicious” says Kristof Aerts of Antwerp prosecutors. “Everything points to the woman’s death being a tragic accident.

The woman’s body was discovered in a ditch only a couple of kilometres from her home on Sunday morning. She was lying next to her bike suggesting this was an accident, but because there were no eyewitnesses a post mortem was ordered in order to establish the true facts. The post mortem also showed that no third party had been involved.

Toxicological tests are also being conducted but the results are not yet in.