Spanish coach goes up in flames in Brussels

Mystery surrounds the vehicle. Brussels media outlet Bruzz reported nobody seemed to know who owned the coach or whether it was the target of an arson attack. The Spanish coach was completely gutted by fire. A second vehicle parked in the vicinity sustained slight damage. Fire experts are examining the possible cause of the blaze.

The bus was parked in a tunnel underneath a large bridge used by the North-South rail link, Belgium’s busiest rail connection. Fire service spokesman Walter Derieuw explained that the priority for fire-fighters was to protect the bridge. Fortunately due to the late hour no rail services were operating and traffic was not disrupted. Fire-fighters finished their operation shortly after 4 AM. An engineer then inspected the bridge discovering only minor damage to the bridge exterior and no stability issues.