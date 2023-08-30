Asylum secretary says reception network can’t be endlessly expanded

Ms De Moor was speaking after she announced that for the time being single men would not qualify for reception places. The minister rejects allegations Belgium is not fulfilling its obligations. "We have been doing more than our share in Europe for a long time. Just look at Portugal, Bulgaria, Hungary or Poland," she argues.

Ms De Moor makes it clear that additional capacity has indeed been added to the system, but that this cannot be done indefinitely. "We have created thousands of additional reception places in the past year. I remain committed to that. But the reality is harsh: we are not getting this sorted."

Ms De Moor also continues to cooperate with the Brussels Region.

"Let's not lump everything together either. I noticed that people are referring to the situation at Brussels South Station. Police encountered no asylum seekers during Saturday’s operation. There were people hanging around there who have been ordered to leave the territory. Countries of origin are not cooperating."

Could a dispersal plan across Belgian municipalities be the solution, as the Flemish Refugee Council claims? Ms De Moor brings nuance: "That dispersal is absolutely there. What is not there is an infinite availability of (vacant) housing for asylum reception. We have 581 municipalities, some 80 municipalities are not organising any asylum reception places.