Child sex abuse images probe: five suspects identified as court orders release of former VRT radio host

Prosecutors have 24 hours in which to appeal against the court’s decision. If released the radio presenter will have to wear an electronic tag.

Pichal’s lawyer Walter Damen (pictured) is not providing any comment on what has happened, though he was keen to condemn the intrusive nature of some news reports.

The court also decided that a second suspect could be freed under similar conditions. In all five suspects have been detained. A complaint from a citizen concerned about the possible dissemination of images of child sex abuse triggered the investigation at the beginning of August. A 34-year-old man was arrested and in still in custody. A fourth suspect has been released on conditions. A fifth suspect was questioned and allowed home. Antwerp prosecutors say there is as yet no proof of an organised network. The cases are being processed as five individual dossiers. Prosecutors are taking the matter extremely seriously and say a lot of impounded material still needs to be examined.