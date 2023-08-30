Mustii to represent Belgium at Eurovision Song Contest
Belgian hopes of winning next year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden rest on the shoulders of the 32-year-old Brussels singer Mustii. The singer has been selected by the Belgian Francophone broadcaster RTBF. The song Belgium will enter will be announced at a later date.
Mustii is largely unknown in Flanders, but in Francophone Belgium is a celebrated actor and singer.
Mustii describes his music as “pop with a dark edge”.
“It’s Happening Now” is a track from his latest album.