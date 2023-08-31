Corona infections flare up, but top virologist says there is no cause for concern
The number of corona virus infections is slowly increasing once again, but according to virologist Steven Van Gucht of Belgian health science institute Sciensano, there is no reason for concern. He does stress that it remains important to stay at home if you are ill. In addition, he advises vulnerable people to get a booster shot.
You may also have heard of people in your area who are infected with the coronavirus. The health institute Sciensano has also picked this up. In recent weeks, concentrations of the virus have been rising in our sewage.
"If we see the concentration in sewage rising, more infections in people will follow," says virologist Elke Wollants (Leuven University). "There is also an increase in other countries."
Should we be worried?
The rise is not entirely unexpected, according to Wollants. "After the summer, all cold viruses return." Virologist Steven Van Gucht (Sciensano), though, says this rise comes earlier than expected.
"The rise already started at the beginning of August," Van Gucht told VRT. "Normally the rise only starts in September. We don't have a good explanation for this, but if you look at the absolute values, the figures are still low, especially compared to the previous wave."
What are the expectations for the autumn?
Like in previous years, Van Gucht expects a surge in October and November. "Schools will open again and we will be indoors more. Those things have an impact on the course of the virus."
Are new variants involved?
According to Van Gucht, about five to six variants are currently circulating. "Some are increasing, others are decreasing. These include two newer variants."
"But that's normal. Variants come and go. It will be like this for the next few decades, even hundreds of years. We'd better just accept that."
What if you are sick?
Since 26 April, you no longer have to be quarantined if you test positive for corona. According to Van Gucht, that measure will not return. "Never say never, but the return of those strict measures would surprise me. There is no question of that. We should stop thinking in those terms. That was really something that happened during the pandemic. We are now in the phase after that."
"Van Gucht does stress that it remains important for people who have symptoms to stay at home. "That applies to any disease by the way. Of course, wearing a face mask, washing your hands and conducting a self-test also remain good habits."
What about the vaccine?
The new vaccination strategy will start in mid-September 2023. Van Gucht stresses its usefulness for high-risk groups to get a booster. "People over 65 and people with underlying conditions are strongly recommended to get vaccinated. Also against the flu."
"It's a matter of getting immunity to the highest possible level just before winter and the season of respiratory viruses." The vaccinations are likely to be administered through GPs, pharmacists and nurses from October onwards.