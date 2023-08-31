Corona infections flare up, but top virologist says there is no cause for concern

You may also have heard of people in your area who are infected with the coronavirus. The health institute Sciensano has also picked this up. In recent weeks, concentrations of the virus have been rising in our sewage.

"If we see the concentration in sewage rising, more infections in people will follow," says virologist Elke Wollants (Leuven University). "There is also an increase in other countries."

Should we be worried?

The rise is not entirely unexpected, according to Wollants. "After the summer, all cold viruses return." Virologist Steven Van Gucht (Sciensano), though, says this rise comes earlier than expected.

"The rise already started at the beginning of August," Van Gucht told VRT. "Normally the rise only starts in September. We don't have a good explanation for this, but if you look at the absolute values, the figures are still low, especially compared to the previous wave."

What are the expectations for the autumn?

Like in previous years, Van Gucht expects a surge in October and November. "Schools will open again and we will be indoors more. Those things have an impact on the course of the virus."

Are new variants involved?

According to Van Gucht, about five to six variants are currently circulating. "Some are increasing, others are decreasing. These include two newer variants."

"But that's normal. Variants come and go. It will be like this for the next few decades, even hundreds of years. We'd better just accept that."