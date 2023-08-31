Gas explosion in block of flats claims victims (VIDEO)
One person is dead and two people are injured following two gas explosions in a block of flats in Elewijt in Zemst (Flemish Brabant). There were fears for more victims but cadaver dogs have been used to search the premises and all residents are now accounted for.
The victim is a 59-year-old man. The explosion happened at 7:15AM. The front of a first floor flat has been completely blown aways. The premises housed a doctor’s practice at ground floor level and flats where support was provided for people with autism on other floors.
Emergency services were deployed in great numbers. In all five people lived in the block that is now unfit for human habitation.
The cause of the explosions is being investigated.
