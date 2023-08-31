Gas explosion in block of flats claims victims (VIDEO)

The victim is a 59-year-old man. The explosion happened at 7:15AM. The front of a first floor flat has been completely blown aways. The premises housed a doctor’s practice at ground floor level and flats where support was provided for people with autism on other floors.

Emergency services were deployed in great numbers. In all five people lived in the block that is now unfit for human habitation.

The cause of the explosions is being investigated.